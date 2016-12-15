Unbeaten Gowfers keep on trucking against Camelon Juniors

Carnoustie Panmure boss Alan McSkimming said a draw was by far the fairest outcome of Saturday’s clash with Camelon Juniors.

McSkimming believes the game was your standard ‘game of two halves’ with each side dominating for 45 minutes.

And the Gowfers gaffer was just chuffed to see his team continue their fabulous unbeaten run in the Super League that extends all the way back to September.

Alan said: “I think we’re happy with the point overall. You know it was the proverbial game of two halves.

“First half we were all over them and really should have had the game dead and buried. If we’d come in two or three goals up it would have been a fair reflection. Then in the second half, we just did not play well. It wasn’t like we didn’t create the right chances or we weren’t clinical, we simply didn’t play well.

“To be honest the whole second half was played between the two boxes. They were putting us under a lot of pressure but it never seemed like a goal was coming. I think it would have been unfair for either side to take full points.

“It’s a missed opportunity for us given the first half performance but we’re happy to take the draw in the end. It’s a good point and it keeps us undefeated in the league.

“It’s taking points off of teams in and around us in the league and it’s keeping that gap over the teams at the bottom. It’s very tight down there and teams have games to play. We’ll see in the next three or four weeks how things go, weather permitting, because there are big games down there.

“But we have to concentrate on what we’re doing. Our next three games are massive. We’ve got Broxburn this weekend then after Christmas we have Jeanfield and Musselburgh. These are all teams around us that we want to be beating, at the least not losing these games.

“I hate going to Broxburn, we never do well going there. We’ve been there four or five times and only won once. We’ve got no excuse, when we went down after we got promoted we could say it was because of the 3G but we train on that throughout the winter so we’ve no excuse.

“We need to go down with a gameplan which we’ll do and we owe them one after they gave us a doing earlier in the season.”