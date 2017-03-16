Arbroath TaeKwon-Do high flyers

Arbroath School of TaeKwon-Do had great success at the Scottish Championships at Ravenscraig, where seven members won 11 medals from nearly 500 entrants over the two days of the competition. Instructors David Finch and John Hammerton accompanied the students to the competition where they fought in the sparring divisions, competed in patterns and demonstrated the jumping and flying kicks for which TaeKwon-Do is famous in the special technique event.

Pictured, front left to right, are instructor David Finch; Linzi Dear (bronze medal sparring); Ashley Murray (sparring and patterns bronzes); Master at Arms Mark Davies - owner of the Arbroath Martial Arts Centre; Nicole Murray (sparring gold, patterns and special technique silvers); Michelle Murray (sparring silver and patterns bronze); instructor John Hammerton. Back, Mike Duff (black belt sparring bronze); Gavin Stewart (special technique silver); Daniel Murray (sparring gold).

The TaeKwon-Do class meets on Wednesdays and Sundays at Davies’ Martial Arts Centre, 6 Guthrie Port, Arbroath. Instructor David Finch can be contacted on 07712 574995.