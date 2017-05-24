Carnoustie Mini Rugby teams take top spots at Glenrothes competition

Carnoustie Mini Rugby Club hosted other young rugby teams from across Scotland on Saturday... and many of the age groups were dominated by the host teams.

The P4/5 combined team and P6 /7 team were crowned winners in their respective age category.

And P3 team also did themselves proud as well by being the runners-up in their category.

Calum Bruce, head of Carnoustie Mini Rugby Club, said: “The children have been going from strength-to-strength, not only in numbers but in skill also.

“This has lead to a very successful tournament season so far.

“It was a fantastic day. I can’t even put into words how proud I am of the kids.”

The hosting came two weeks after similar success at an event in Glenrothes where P5, 6 and 7 were crowned winners, with P4 receiving the runner-up trophy.

The week before that the P7 team were the runner-ups at the Lathallan 7s tournament.

The Carnoustie youngsters will be looking forward to continue their good run as they travel south again to compete in the Waid Academy Tournament in Anstruther, Fife this weekend.