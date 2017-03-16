Kanzen Karate kids get kick out of Sheffield event

Athletes from Kanzen Karate, who train in Carnoustie and Arbroath, came away with a medal haul from the AMA International Karate Open in Sheffield recently.

The club had 18 competitors at the event, which featured more than 600 athletes from across Europe.

The Kanzen squad returned with 16 medals. Jude Steven came first in the Under-14 Boys Shotokan Kata, Megan Gowans was second in the Under-14 Girls Kumite and Rhys Gilchrist achieved third place in the Under-14s Boys Shotokan Kata.

Jude and Rhys were also part of the Kanzen Karate boys team who were first in the Under-14 Team Kata.

Pictured, left to right, are Jude Steven, Rhys Gilchrist, Megan Gowans and instructor Sensei Dan Woods.

Dan said: “I am delighted with the performances of Jude, Rhys and Megan at the first big test of 2017.

We won far more medals than last year. The standard was very high but our members were able to compete and beat the best.

“We are busy preparing for the WUKF European Championships in Romania in April. Jude, Rhys and Megan have been selected for that.”

Kanzen Karate has regular classes for children and adults in Carnoustie, Arbroath and Forfar – visit www.kanzenkarate.net