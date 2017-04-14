Plea for players to save rugby club

The captain of an Angus rugby club has issued an impassioned plea for players ahead of critical game for the club tomorrow (Saturday).

Carnoustie Rugby Club is to celebrate its 40th anniversary this summer with a Beach Rugby tournament but according to club captain Ian Reid if not enough players are found to field a team for tomorrow’s game in Caithness then it could spell the end for the club.

Issuing the plea on the Carnoustie Rugby Club Facebook page he wrote: “On Saturday we have to go up to Caithness it’s genuinely a case of trying to keep Carnoustie Rugby Club alive.

“If we don’t fulfil this fixture the team will be dropped down not to the league below but to the very bottom league possible and we won’t survive that, there won’t be a senior team in Carnoustie.

“There’s a lot of people who have put huge amounts of effort into the last few years to get promotions and even win a league title but if we don’t play Saturday all that is gone and there’ll be no team for you to play for/watch/follow.

“It’s a shocking state to be in and pathetic to be begging for people to supposedly care about this club to help us out on a Thursday night before a game but that’s what it’s come to.

“If you have any interest in Carnoustie maintaining a team beyond its 40th anniversary and you’re able to play one game we need your help. I know there will people reading that can make it, it’s one day out of your lives.”

If you can play contact Ian or the club via Facebook.