Carnoustie West End Bowling Club held its traditional opening day on Saturday. An excellent turnout of members watched as the first jack of the season was rolled by the Sheila Curtis, wife of president Dave Curtis. In the opening game of the season, the president’s select and the vice-president Kenny Macintosh’s side, of course, shared the spoils in an entertaining 112-112 draw.

Pictured are members prior to the afternoon getting under way