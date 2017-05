Carnoustie Panmure Under 16s retained the Chuck McGowan League Cup at the final on Sunday. They thrashed Brechin City 4-1, despite home side Brechin being the favourites to lift the trophy. After going into half time 1-0 down Panmure staged an incredible comeback with a quartet of goals. The delighted players are pictured here lifting the trophy.

