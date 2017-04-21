Young footballers set new funding goals

Young Carnoustie footballers are appealing for funding to help them finish off the refurbishment of an old pitch.

An online donation page at justgiving.com has been launched by Carnoustie Panmure Community Football Club to purchase new goals as part of the refurbishment of the 3G pitches at Pitskelly.

Over the last few years the community club has been working on improving the pitches of which they had taken possession.

In Carnoustie there are around 500 youngsters playing football for the community club each week and available playing surfaces are at a premium.

Thanks to fundraising and external funding the community club has been able to upgrade the old 3G pitch which was not fit for purpose, to the latest 3G surface.

However, while the pitches are now up and running, to finish it off the club wants to invest in one set of weighted 16’x6’ goals and two sets of wheeled 12’x6’ goals which will not damage the new surface.

The plan is to spend the money locally with Forfar firm Ramsay Ladders.

Carnoustie Panmure Under-12s will play the first home game on it this Sunday. The pitch is the ideal size for seven-a-side Development League games and has all been marked out for them.

Phil Hope, Chairman of Carnoustie Panmure Community Football Club, said: “The Community Football Club is appealing to the community to help us fund new smart safe goals for our new 3G surface next to Laing Park.

“We’ve worked really hard to take over the facility and raise the funds to replace the surface.

‘‘The upgraded park is brilliant but we didn’t raise enough to replace the old goals or fix the fence.

“All of our volunteers work hard coaching their teams so we’re finding it hard to keep the fundraising going.

‘‘We need the community of Carnoustie to help us please.”

You can donate here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/carnoustiepanmurefootballclub/goals