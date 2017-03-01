Forfar artist’s work on display at Whitehills

The latest exhibition at the Whitehills Health and Community Care Centre features the work of Forfar artist Suzanne Thomson.

The inspiration for Suzanne’s paintings comes from the natural beauty of flowers, animals and nature.

Suzanne said: “Flowers have a short lifespan but through paint you can capture their beauty forever.

“I also enjoy trying to capture the true personality and character of animals as they each have their own unique spirit and vitality for life.

“I love bringing animals to life through paint, whether it be a family pet, Siberian tiger or a Highland cow!

“Most of my paintings are done using a palette knife technique which I feel really brings my paintings to life and gives them an unusual texture and 3D effect.”

Patients, staff and visitors are inivted to view the exhibition situated in the main corridor at the Whitehills HCCC.

The gallery is open to the public all day. All works are for sale with 20 per cent commission on sales being donated to Whitehills.

The gallery has provided space for many local artists to show their work and the public are invited to pop in and view this new exhibition which runs until the end of March.