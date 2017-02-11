Swinging into Scotland with Anton and Erin

Strictly stars Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag are returning to Scotland with a spectacular new show for 2017.

‘Swing Time’ promises a wonderful performance of music, song and dance delivered by the nation’s favourite ballroom couple.

There is also a fantastic supporting cast including star vocalist Lance Ellington, six world-class Ensemble Dancers and the 25-piece London Concert Orchestra conducted by Richard Balcombe.

This exciting production is coming to the Caird Hall in Dundee on March 3; the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on March 4 and the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow on March 5.

It will feature sensational new choreography and sparkling costumes set to a musical backdrop of timeless classics such as ‘I Could Have Danced All Night’, ‘I Got Rhythm’ and ‘Moondance’. The show will also feature a very popular ‘Q and A’ section providing some fun interaction with the audience.

Erin said: “Swing Time is a big spectacular, of glitz and glamour with spray tans, great dancing and music! We also have beautiful costumes – the people that make my costumes on Strictly are the same people making them for this show – they have been making my costumes for 15 years.

“Anton and I have been working together for 20 years. I love performing with him. In all honesty we are like an old married couple! We always give our best - we love dancing together and we know each other so well.

“You need a relationship like that especially when you are working together most days. We are travelling and performing with each other so it is nice we get on so well.

“We are really good friends - I couldn’t imagine doing this with anyone else.”

This will be Anton’s ninth national tour and Erin’s eighth (after she took a year off her to have her son Ewan).

Erin revealed the dances she is looking forward to performing: “My favourite in this show is the waltz and we are dancing to Moon River which is beautiful. We also have a fabulous tango at the end of the show.

“I am also doing a lot of acrobatics this year. I am up in the air falling from great heights and they have me bending in directions I did not know was possible!

“I will be bruised and battered by the end of the tour. It is good for us to push the boundaries though. We are always trying to make the show better and we want to give something different each year. ”

She is also looking forward to hearing what questions the audiences will have: “It’s a chance for the audience to get to know you better. They ask all sorts of questions about Strictly and the costumes to what type of cheese you like and what type of underwear you wear!”

Erin enjoys touring but would she ever consider going back to performing on Strictly?

She said: “I did ten years on Strictly. It was ten wonderful years. But if I was to go back now I would not see my young son because the show is seven days a week.

“I miss certain aspects of it - the special relationship you have with your partner and the challenge of getting them to do the dances. I also miss working with the professionals, although most of the ones I knew have now left.

“It’s a fantastic show to be a part of and I’m honoured to have been a part of it. But I could not go back because it would be too much time away from my son who is now two.”

However, she does have her views on who would be the best person to replace Len Goodman as head judge this year.

She said: “It would be a fabulous job but I don’t know if anyone has had the call yet.

“Of all the people I think Anton would be a great judge. He has topped polls by the Telegraph and Radio Times as the person most people would like to see replace Len. Anton is quick witted and he would be perfect. It would be big shoes to fill though as Len was so great and it has to be someone with experience from our industry. But it depends on who the BBC want to give the job to.”

In the meantime, Erin is looking forward to bringing ‘Swing Time’ to her fans north of the border. She added: “I love the Scottish audiences. I’m from New Zealand but my great grandparents are Scottish.

“We love performing at Scottish venues hence the reason we keep coming back. The audience makes the show.”

For tickets visit: www.raymondgubbay.co.uk