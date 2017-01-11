Your What’s On Guide for Angus

Looking for something to do in Angus - then check out our handy What’s On Guide.

MUSIC:

Friday, January 20 - some guys have all the luck, caird hall, dundee, 7.30 pm

Forty five years since Rod Stewart wrote and recorded ‘Maggie May’ and hot on the heels of Rod’s recent acclaimed album ‘Another Country’, a new theatrical production ‘Some Guys Have All the Luck’ is selling out in venues across the UK. It celebrates the career of one of rock’s greatest icons – from street busker to international superstar. Paul Metcalfe delivers both an authentic and charismatic performance as Rod Stewart; from the distinctive vocals to the swaggering showmanship and sheer fun that has made Rod one of the most loved performers of all time. The new musical show charts Rod Stewart’s career chronologically and highlights some of the significant strokes of luck which helped the rock legend during his stellar career. The show also features songs from Rod Stewart’s time with ‘The Faces’ as well as a full concert production in the second half of the show with classic hits including ‘Maggie May’ and ‘You’re in My Heart’. Tickets from the box office on 01382 434940.

thursday, january 26 - rod clements and ian thomson, montrose folk club, links hotel, montrose, 8 pm

The first guests of the 2017 Season of Montrose Folk Club are members of the current line-up of the legendary North East of England band Lindisfarne. In fact, Rod Clements is the only remaining founder member in the current line-up, whilst Ian Thomson has been the bass player and backing vocalist of Lindisfarne since 1995. The career of Rod Clements spans over 50 albums and several chart hits, including the first single hit for Lindisfarne in “Meet Me on The Corner”, which Rod wrote. Rod now concentrates on playing mandolin, dobro and electric slide guitar in addition to singing and songwriting. Doors open at 7.30pm with Rod and Ian on stage at 8pm. Entry: £9 payable at the door.

saturday, january 21 - ‘live’ josh and friends, webster memorial theatre, arbroath, 7.30 pm

Raising funds for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital. Featuring two live bands and a host of local talent including Josh Wright, Eileen Christison, Colette Dear, Tracy Gibson, Violet Thomson, James Hutcheson and Danny Laverty. Tickets from the box office on 01241 435800.

thursday, january 26 - forbidden nights, webster memorial theatre, arbroath, 8 pm

A classy new all male variety show with full theatre production and explosive choreography as seen on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ and ‘TOWIE’. Forbidden are skilled and professionally trained performers, hand-picked from around the UK with charisma, undeniable talent, sparkling personalities and honed physiques in equal measure. They can sing, they can dance and they are very easy on the eye! Featuring a vocalist, aerial artist, pole performer and fire act all delivered with an element of naughtiness but not so naughty that you can’t bring your granny! The evening is suitable for ages 18 to 80. Tickets from the box office on 01241 435800.

wednesday, february 1 - a viennese strauss gala, caird hall, dundee, 7.30 pm

Now in its 15th year, and back in the UK by popular demand, with a sparkling new anniversary production. World on Stage bring you A Viennese Strauss Gala but now a new production of this ever popular show. Recreating the romance of the Viennese festive season, reminding you of a bygone age of glamorous soirees and Strauss waltzes.

The show features highlights from some of the great operettas of the Strauss family, Kalman and Lehar; including ‘Die Fledermaus’, ‘The Merry Widow’ and many more. The European Orchestral Ensemble will accompany four soloists from major opera companies; including Opera North, English National Opera and D’Oyly Carte. This wonderful production is cleverly staged and choreographed, and authentically costumed, and will appeal to the romantic as much as the music aficionado. It continues to be hugely popular all over the country. Tickets from the boxx office on 01382 434940.

theatre

saturday, january 14 - Angus Tayside Association of Young Farmers Clubs’ cabaret competition, webster memorial theatre, arbroath,

Local Young Farmers Clubs compete in the annual Angus Tayside Cabaret Competition. Go and support Brechin YFC, Forfar JAC and Strathmore JAC in their productions in an evening of tense competition complemented by supporting acts. This will be a fun filled evening of music, dance and humour not to be missed. Tickets from the box office in 01241 435800.

exhibitions

until january 30 - take me to another place ii, WALL PROJECTS I, 17 Wellington Street, Montrose

Back to WALL PROJECTS I Home Gallery for ‘Take me to another place II’ Winter Exhibition, now in its 10th year. A diverse mix of work by established and emerging artists from all over the UK. Introducing Amsterdam based art and design company SWARM to Montrose. By appointment - contact Kim Canale for viewings at kimcanale@wallprojectsltd.com or 07714 368203.